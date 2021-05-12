Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is putting the finishing touches on a Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow unlike anyone in the area has seen.
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year’s airshow — set for May 29-30 at the Unity Township airport — has been moved to a “drive-in” format, in which 1,000 vehicles each day will be permitted on the field for the show. Attendees will stay near their vehicles in alternating rows to provide social distancing safety.
“I think it’s going to be good, I’m hoping,” Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said of this year’s new-look format. “We don’t know what to expect because this is the first time.”
Monzo said the airshow will also be livestreamed online and broadcast on local radio.
Additionally, a “Heroes’ Tribute Flight” is planned as a prelude to the airshow. Four performers from the airshow roster — Jim Tobul, Scott “Scooter” Yoak, Skip Stewart and Rob Holland — will trail smoke in formation on a circuitous 100-plus mile course over cities, towns and villages around Westmoreland County each day of the show.
The pilots will be flying a pair of World War II-era fighter planes — an F4U Corsair and a P-51 Mustang — along with a Stewart’s Pitts Special biplane and Holland’s modified MXS aerobatic plane.
“They’re flying from (the airport) to Ligonier and all points in between,” Monzo said, adding that the pilots will also fly over other county locales such as Greensburg, Mount Pleasant, Rostraver and Vandergrift.
Monzo said the flights are a tribute to first responders, frontline workers and essential workers who have kept the region together during the pandemic.
“It’s a tribute for all the people who made it through COVID, for anyone that’s done anything to help us get through this,” he said. “Our performers are really excited about doing it.”
Headlining the 2021 airshow will be the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The famed aerial squad is celebrating their 75th anniversary and will show off their new Super Hornet F-18 jets at next month’s event. An F-22 Raptor will also perform, along with aerobatic entertainer Greg Koontz and the performers in the tribute flight, plus a few other surprises.
Monzo said the airport’s recent runway widening project, from 100 feet to 150 feet, will give the beloved Blue Angels more room to operate during the airshow. Officials have said the upgrades will also help pilots land during inclement weather events and enable the airport to avoid diverting flights to other facilities.
Because of the Super Hornet’s loud engines, airport authority member Don Rossi recommended that airshow visitors wear earplugs. Monzo added that ear muffs will available for purchase.
“I would recommend no children be on the runway when that’s taking off,” Rossi said. “The sound is going to be awesome.”
While no static displays will be at this year’s airshow, Monzo said airport officials anticipate having four to five major exhibitors that guests can visit during the two-day event, including exhibits from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Shop ‘n Save and more. The exhibits, he noted, will be next to the parking area and will allow for social distancing.
One positive of the new format, Monzo said, is the proximity of airshow food and merchandise vendors to guests’ vehicles.
“Vendors were separated (at past airshows) and now they’ll be where the cars are parked,” he said.
Monzo said airport officials got some of their ideas for this year’s airshow during a International Council of Air Shows webinar, as numerous airshow locations across the country held drive-in events in 2020.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. both days of the airshow. Tickets remain available at all area Shop ‘n Save stores. Purchasers must choose which day they will attend — Saturday, May 29, or Sunday, May 30. Car passes cost $100 per vehicle, with up to eight occupants, with an additional charge for oversized vehicles.
As of Tuesday, Monzo said 70% of general admission tickets have been sold while VIP tickets are sold out.
For more airshow details, visit www.palmerairport.com.
In other business at Tuesday’s airport authority meeting:
- The authority board approved a base bid of $2.10 million to Golden Triangle Construction to relocate several airport taxiways to meet current Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety guidance. The project also calls for the removal and replacement of taxiway C and the installation of drainage improvements, contingent upon receiving grant application approval;
- The board approved a $100,000 change order to primary contractor Golden Triangle Construction for parking improvements tied to the airport’s runway strengthening and widening project;
- The board approved to change next month’s authority meeting time to 9 a.m. June 15;
- The airport served 25,756 passengers in April, the highest single-month total since February 2020 (25,898). In all, the airport has served 60,750 passengers so far this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.