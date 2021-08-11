Palmer airport eyeing electrical equipment conversion

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is looking to combine multiple funding sources to purchase and implement the latest in electric-powered aircraft equipment and install charging facilities for electric cars in passenger parking areas.
Per a news release, the authority is anticipating a pending grant from the state Department of Transportation Federal Bureau of Aviation that was partially dedicated to purchasing new ramp equipment to service commercial aircraft at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Authority executive director Gabe Monzo said the plan is now expanding to include assistance under the Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Rebate Program funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
According to information on the Driving PA Forward Funding Program, rebates can be applied to project costs directly connected to equipment acquisition, installation, operation and maintenance of charging stations and purchase of electrical equipment that replaces gas or diesel fuel power equipment.
“We would certainly like to take advantage of this or any other opportunities to revamp our operations to minimize our impact on the environment,” Monzo said.
The airport is also seeking new electric baggage tugs, belt loaders and a push-back tug to move the Airbus 319 and 320 aircrafts that fly in and out of the airport. The airport’s first foray into electric equipment have proven safe and reliable, officials noted.
“Now we would like to keep it going and do more,” Monzo said.
Of the airport’s seven vehicles, two are electric — a $45,000 lavatory cart and a $25,000 baggage cart — and the others are diesel-powered. Monzo said the two electric vehicles, which were purchased through a grant that required a 25% authority match, have been used for roughly a year. He noted that airport officials are seeking a fully-funded grant for the five remaining diesel-to-electric vehicle conversions.
Purchase and installation and use of the new equipment is pending receipt of the state grant funding.
“Federal and state agencies are pushing these programs to the forefront of development,” Monzo said. “Assistance from these agencies is timely and a welcome opportunity to seriously enhance our capabilities of environmental responsibility. ... This is the type of infrastructure that will serve us well into the future.”
Monzo said the potential electric-car charging station would boast a total of six charging areas, including four rapid-charge plugs at the airport’s $10 front parking lot and a pair of Level 2 chargers at the facility’s larger, free parking lot.
“There’s 124 public use airports in the state of Pennsylvania. If we can get chargers in half or a quarter of them, then people can feel comfortable they can get across the state in an electric car,” he said, adding that the airport has received requests from passengers to add electric charging stations.
