Time, the elements around us and damage from outside forces can wear on the body to the point where doctors and rehabilitation become necessary for a longer-lasting life.
But oil paintings, some of which are hundreds of years old, rely on art conservators like Michael Mosorjak to extend their life, allowing the work to be enjoyed by future generations.
Mosorjak has spent the past 46 years working as a painting conservator for both public and private collections, including the works held at Fort Ligonier.
Mosorjak spoke to members of the Fort Ligonier Association and the public Friday about his work and techniques used to preserve paintings.
“Conservation is often just called restoration, and restoration is actually a component of conservation,” Mosorjak said.
The process of conservation is comprised of three steps, examination of the painting – or, as Mosorjak likes to call them, patients – restoration and preservation.
The examination of a painting is much like how a doctor gathers a patient’s history before settling on a diagnosis and treatment. A variety of instruments can be used to analyze a painting, from a blacklight to X-rays and spectrometers to look at the layers and see what is old and if there is anything new.
Even a keen eye can spot an issue, but it’s up to the equipment to determine what that issue is, Mosorjak said. Sometimes the issues are small – a gray jacket painted red years later. Other times, it reveals a much bigger story.
While cleaning a painting at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Mosorjak found something odd about the face of the woman in the painting. He then had the painting X-rayed.
“We found a sort of Dorian Gray thing going on here,” he said. “We found out that the face that we came in with was not the original face or the hands.”
Mosorjak believes what happened was the woman in the painting may have died, and the husband remarried, prompting him to update the painting. The owner of the painting was contacted and asked that the newer face and hands be removed so the original could be preserved.
“What’s really wonderful about this is you get involved in these things and all of a sudden, you’re in the life of these people,” Mosorjak said. “You’re in their life with these artists and the whole story sort of comes up.”
The time it takes to clean and restore a painting varies greatly on the size of the work and what had been done to it prior. Along with cleaning dirt and removing faux faces, canvases are also treated for any tears and nicks that may have occurred.
“Very often, the edges of paintings really get beat up,” Mosorjak said. “So there will be a lot of damage along the edges and other places too.”
Tears are treated from the back but typically don’t constitute the majority of work. Instead, older and improper restoration work make up the bulk of the work, Mosorjak said.
“Historically, ... obviously people did things to paintings, and usually very bad things,” he said. “In fact, a lot of the problems that we deal with are old, bad restorations or repair work.”
Conservation can take as little as three days or up to more than three years, Mosorjak said.
The art and science of restoration work is fairly new, becoming prominent in the late 19th century. Conservators have to understand the art, materials and techniques of the time period to know the painting and what chemicals can be used to treat it.
The key is having a stable varnish so it doesn’t change the painting, and it needs to be easily reversed for the next time it is worked on, Mosorjak said.
There is always someone attempting to “build a better mousetrap” when it comes to conservation techniques, but Mosorjak has found the synthetics used now and even some older recipes he learned while studying in Florence, Italy, work just fine, he said.
“They’re wonderful techniques, I still use some of them,” Mosorjak said. “And some of these things are 150 years old.”
Still, like a doctor of medicine, Mosorjak has to keep up with not only the latest preservation techniques but new techniques and mediums used by painters of recent history. If the owner of a painting wants a particular varnish used that he may not recommend, he learns the proper way to utilize it on the painting.
Mosorjak was asked what he thought about an odd technique that was recommended to an audience member – using saliva and a cotton swab to clean a painting.
“Not much,” Mosorjak said. “We have enzymes in saliva, which can be harmful to paint layers.
“So, if you have a very dark painting with a very dark varnish layer, you may actually be introducing enzymes into the color layer, which over a period of time will have a deteriorating effect.”
Mosorjak, who has treated an estimated 3,600 paintings in his career, said he doesn’t tend to remember the individual paintings as much as he remembers collections. Especially collections like the one held by Fort Ligonier that have a purpose, he said.
“Like (Fort Ligonier’s collection), where it’s assembled for a particular purpose, it’s very meaningful, and I remember a lot of those paintings,” he said.
The 20 works of art held at Fort Ligonier’s museum include 12 portraits, two history paintings, five landscapes, and one sketch from the 18th and 19th centuries.
Mosorjak said he cannot pick a favorite painting out of Fort Ligonier’s collection as he sees them as patients and, like a doctor, “all worthy of the same care.”
“As a conservator, in every painting, you don’t make any preferences, you don’t make any judgments,” Mosorjak said. “It could be the worst damage or awful thing in the world, or it could be a DaVinci, they all get the same treatment.”
