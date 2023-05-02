Michael Mosorjak discusses painting conservation

The Fort Ligonier Association hosted artist and painting conservator Michael Mosorjak at its annual meeting Friday. Mosorjak, who studied in Florence, Italy, has worked on many of Fort Ligonier's 20 artworks.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

Time, the elements around us and damage from outside forces can wear on the body to the point where doctors and rehabilitation become necessary for a longer-lasting life.

But oil paintings, some of which are hundreds of years old, rely on art conservators like Michael Mosorjak to extend their life, allowing the work to be enjoyed by future generations.

