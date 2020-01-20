Painting added to GLSD art collection to represent Class of 1969

A painting was recently added to the Greater Latrobe School District’s art collection to mark the 50th anniversary of the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Class of 1969.
Rosanne Bodziak and Daniel Resenic, both 1969 Greater Latrobe graduates, previously approached the GLSD Art Conservation Trust with a wish to purchase a painting from the 2019 student body favorites in honor of their 50th class reunion. Several members of the Class of 1969 subsequently made donations to the art trust and cast their vote, with the class selecting Doreen Currie’s “When the Cows Came Home.”
Currie is a 1967 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and majored in art at Seton Hill University. A fourth-generation Latrobe native, Currie lives on a portion of her great-grandparents’ farm in Unity Township. She grew up with a deep love of the local landscape, which is reflected in her artwork.
Greater Latrobe School District’s art collection is comprised of more than 200 paintings in Greater Latrobe Senior High School. It is the largest collection in the United States that is entirely student-selected and, for the most part, student purchased.
Student council fundraises annually for the purchase of new artwork and the the school’s student body votes for their favorite piece of art. The special art collection has expanded of the years, as each school building currently boasts a student selected art collection.
The artwork under consideration for the special art collection is the feature of the GLSD Art Conservation Trust’s Annual Art Gala held on the first Thursday in November. The art trust oversees and preserves the art collections in the school district and promotes the development of creativity for every student through active involvement in the arts.
The special art collection began in 1936 under the leadership of two teachers, Mary Martha Himler and James R. Beatty. Because of the transition to the current Greater Latrobe Senior High School and the retirement of James Beatty as student council advisor, no paintings were purchased from 1969-74. The classes of 1970, ‘71 and ‘73 have added paintings to represent their years.
