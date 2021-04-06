The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced motorists should be prepared for possible delays beginning today, April 6, as single-lane patterns and two-way traffic go into effect at the Allegheny Tunnel, located at milepost 122 in Somerset County.
The eastbound tunnel will close on beginning at 8 a.m. April 6, meaning two-way traffic will be moving inside the westbound tunnel until the restriction is lifted around 2 p.m.
On April 7 and 8, the westbound tunnel will close at 8 a.m. each day, meaning two-way traffic will be moving inside the eastbound tunnel. The restriction will be lifted at approximately 2 p.m. each day.
The tunnels need to be closed so crews can safely perform maintenance work and tunnel washing.
Motorists should stay alert when approaching and entering the tunnels. Drivers are urged to turn on headlights, slow down, keep an adequate distance from the vehicle they are following, remain in their lane and to not pass in the tunnel.
Drivers who experience car trouble and are unable to safely exit the tunnel should stay in their car, put on their hazard lights and wait for assistance. Tunnel personnel will monitor closed-circuit cameras and send help for disabled vehicles.
