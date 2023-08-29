PA Pre-K Counts, a program of the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. (PIC), is having an Open Enrollment day at the PIC Kidz Zone, 219 Donohoe Road, Hempfield Township, for the 2023-24 school year.
This event will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be an opportunity to meet teachers and other staff, tour the classroom and playground, ask questions, fill out an application and more. Bring with you your child’s birth certificate and proof of family income, such as pay stubs, W2s, 1040 tax form, determination letters, etc. More information about this event can be found on the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. Facebook page along with additional details.
PA Pre-K Counts provides classroom-based comprehensive pre-kindergarten services to children ages 3 to 5 years, including complete services to children with disabilities and other special needs, at no cost to the parent. Through the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), children are served free, healthy and nutritious meals and snacks while attending classroom services.
PA Pre-K Counts prepares preschoolers, aged 3 to 5 years, to make the transition into kindergarten. Children learn how to get along with other children while exploring and learning through play. The children discover a variety of subjects including numbers, letters and words. Classroom services are offered at various locations throughout the county, five days per week, six hours per day.
Research has consistently shown that children who enter school ready to learn succeed academically later in life. To complete an application for PA Pre-K Counts, call the office at 724-437-2590, visit the website at www.privateindustrycouncil.com, or stop by the Hempfield Township location anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
PIC is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building tomorrow’s workforce in southwestern Pennsylvania. PIC does not discriminate against any person based on race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability.
