PA Pre-K Counts, a program of the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. (PIC), is having an Open Enrollment day at the PIC Kidz Zone, 219 Donohoe Road, Hempfield Township, for the 2023-24 school year.

This event will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be an opportunity to meet teachers and other staff, tour the classroom and playground, ask questions, fill out an application and more. Bring with you your child’s birth certificate and proof of family income, such as pay stubs, W2s, 1040 tax form, determination letters, etc. More information about this event can be found on the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette, Inc. Facebook page along with additional details.

