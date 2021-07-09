Pennsylvania recently safeguarded 2,305 acres on 30 farms in 19 counties, investing more than $5.1 million in the future of agriculture through the state’s nation-leading Farmland Preservation Program. The program preserves farms to protect them from future residential, commercial or industrial development.
“Each acre of preserved Pennsylvania farmland is an investment in the future. When farmers commit to land preservation, they are assuring a resilient food system for tomorrow because their acres will always be available to produce food,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a news release. “These farmers have resisted pressure to sell to developers and deserve our thanks for thinking of future generations. It is generous farmers like these who have made Pennsylvania the leading state for farmland preservation.”
The 30 farms preserved recently are in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Dauphin, Cumberland, Erie, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lancaster, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
The targeted farms include crop, livestock, Christmas tree and poultry operations.
Since the program’s inception in 1988, federal, state, county and local governments have purchased permanent easements on 5,899 Pennsylvania farms totaling 599,132 acres.
The lone farm preserved in Westmoreland County recently includes a total investment of $9,302.70 state ($1 county) for A&J Donovan Farm No. 1, a 45.82-acre crop operation.
To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, and investments in a secure future for Pennsylvania agriculture, visit agriculture.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.