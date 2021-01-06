On the day he would have been sworn in to start a seventh term representing the state’s 59th Legislative District, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives held a moment of silence in honor of the late Rep. Mike Reese, who died Saturday of an apparent brain aneurysm.
Friends, colleagues and the constituents he served were left speechless and shocked Saturday as the news surfaced that Reese, R-Westmoreland/Somerset, had died at age 42.
On Tuesday, state representatives started the swearing in ceremony by honoring Reese.
“We were all shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our friend and colleague, majority caucus chairman Mike Reese,” House chief clerk Dave Reddecliff, said at the start of the livestreamed ceremony. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike’s wife, Angela, his three children and their family.”
State Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, said Reese was looking forward to beginning his new role as Republican Party majority caucus chairman.
Topper called Reese a mentor for fellow GOP representatives, a tireless advocate for his constituents, a devoted father, loving husband and a “superior athlete” as evidenced in the annual Harrisburg charity softball game. A livestream of Tuesday’s ceremony showed a memorial display in the Capitol in Harrisburg featuring a framed photograph of Reese, along with what appeared to be a softball jersey bearing Reese’s name and “H59,” an apparent nod to the House Legislative District he represented.
Topper also called Reese a “trusted friend.”
“I can hear that typical Reese way of ending a conversation: ‘All right brother, I’ll catch you later,’” Topper said. “He was there for me for good and plenty of bad. There’s no one else you would want to have your back than Mike Reese, and he had mine.”
Reese, of Mount Pleasant Township, was elected to his seventh term in the House of Representatives in November. He ran unopposed. He represented the 59th District, which encompasses portions of Somerset and Westmoreland counties, including Cook, Donegal, Fairfield, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant and St. Clair townships, along with parts of Hempfield and Unity townships and Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward boroughs.
In early December, Reese was diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) and had quarantined for several weeks. He had been on the mend when he recently fell ill.
Reese was considered a rising star in legislative circles. He served the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus as caucus secretary in the 2019-20 session and was elected to serve as Republican caucus chairman in the 2020-21 session.
In an unscripted tribute to Reese, supporters across his district who still had Reese’s campaign signs from November put them out Sunday and encouraged others on social media to do the same.
Friends and supporters also organized a distribution of roughly 1,000 new yard signs honoring Reese and thanking him for his service in representing the district. Those signs were set to be handed out Wednesday at Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mount Pleasant Township to those who requested them through a “Mike Reese Memorial Yard Signs” Facebook page for the event and made donations to assist Reese’s family with immediate needs.
Those wishing to make a donation to Reese’s family can also mail donation checks made out to Angela Reese to Standard Bank, 211 W. Main St., Ligonier, Pa. 15658. Checks should include Mike Reese Memorial in the memo line.
