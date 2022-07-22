Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission reported on progress of its Equine Safety and Welfare Plan, a list of tangible steps to increase protections for horses racing at Pennsylvania’s six tracks. The measures, which the commission began implementing March 1, 2022, included an Integrity Hotline for reporting suspected illegal or unethical behavior.

“Early results from the hotline and other measures have been promising and reinforce the thorough consideration that went into developing the action plan,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, who chairs the commission. “Implementing the strategy will be a long-term effort. The commission is committed for the long haul to protecting the integrity of the sport and the safety and welfare of the horses and participants.”

