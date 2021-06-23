The PA Hero Walk will make a stop in Derry on Thursday.
Participants in the 320-mile walk will arrive at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 101 W. Fourth Ave., to meet with the Derry Area High School band and the National Guard around 1:30 p.m.
Walkers will then proceed to Derry F.O. Eagles Aerie 1612 located at 149 E. First Ave. Veterans are invited to join in the walk at that time.
Two soldiers will be honored after the parade: U.S. Army Sgt. Ronald W. Beeman Jr. and Sgt. Kenneth D. Ankney.
Refreshments will be available following the parade.
The organization’s website paherowalk.com said participants will depart at 8 a.m. Thursday in Ligonier and will finish the day’s 18.8-mile walk around 6 p.m. with a dinner at Blairsville VFW Post 5821. After Thursday, participants in the PA Hero Walk will have traveled 264.1 miles to date since beginning on June 12.
Since the first PA Hero Walk in 2009, the organization has raised more than $2.73 million dollars to help veterans with housing, food, clothing, car/home repair, appliance purchase/repair, utility payments and auto insurance.
