Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is slated to visit Greensburg and State College today, Oct. 18, as part of his “Big Fights Bus Tour” campaign.
The Greensburg event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Democrats headquarters, 903 East Pittsburgh St., Greensburg (Hempfield Township.)
Shapiro, a Democratic candidate for governor, plans on meeting with supporters and union members, according to a news release.
Shapiro launched his campaign for governor last week and per the release is “traveling throughout the (state) to highlight his record of taking on the big fights and getting things done for Pennsylvanians — from protecting health care access for 1.9 million Pennsylvanians to returning over $200 million dollars in relief to student loan borrowers, seniors, small businesses and consumers.”
