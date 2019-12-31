The 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to showcase the countless ways to be a part of Pennsylvania’s vibrant and diverse agriculture industry and its promising future when it gets underway Saturday, Jan. 4, through its theme: Imagine the Opportunities.
“This January, Farm Show-goers will have a chance to explore the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, our heritage and the innovation driving our future,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said in a news release. “Each and every one of more than half a million attendees will have the power to imagine how they can support, or be a part of, Pennsylvania agriculture’s bright future.”
The Pennsylvania Farm Show, held annually at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions, plus more than 300 commercial exhibitors.
The 2020 show runs 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from Saturday, Jan. 4 through Saturday, Jan. 11, except Sunday, Jan. 5, when it runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 11, when it opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. The food court in the Expo Hall will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. No other areas or events are open to the public that day.
Admission is free and parking is $15 in all Farm Show Complex-operated lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from interstates 81 and 83.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show released a preview video on social media to announce the theme and unveil the 104th Farm Show logo. Leading up to the show, the PA Farm Show will use its Facebook and Instagram accounts to highlight new events and exhibits, food, contests, pre-show happenings, and opportunities in agriculture.
“Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show uses a theme to convey our vision for the future of Pennsylvania agriculture. This year, we see nothing but bright horizons and we want all of Pennsylvania to imagine how they can be a part of it,” said Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Executive Director Sharon Altland. “I encourage everyone to come to Harrisburg in January for a first-hand experience of the industry that is a lifestyle for so many; to come and imagine the opportunities.”
In July, Gov. Tom Wolf signed the first Pennsylvania Farm Bill, a $23.1-million investment in state agriculture to “grow opportunities and resources, remove barriers to entry and inspire future generations of leaders within agriculture.”
“This year’s Farm Show theme is inspired in part by Gov. Wolf’s ability to imagine a bright future for Pennsylvania agriculture through the support found in the PA Farm Bill,” added Secretary Redding. “Thanks to this investment, the opportunities in Pennsylvania agriculture are boundless.”
The 2020 show will feature a bevy of new food and drink offerings in addition to new exhibition categories and entertainment options.
New in the Food Court, PennAg will offer Chiques Creek Hemp Tea. The teas are made with hemp seed oil, not CBD, and showcase Pennsylvania’s hot new crop. PennAg will also bring back Bell & Evans organic, gluten-free chicken tenders.
Mushroom Farmers of PA is debuting the Philly Port Sandwich as a new offering at this year’s farm show. The sandwich is made with 100% Pennsylvania Portabella mushrooms seasoned with garlic, onions, salt, pepper and cheese, and is also available in vegan and gluten-free versions.
PA Livestock Association will add gluten-free meatballs and a Sausage O’ the Day to its meaty lineup of favorites, while Fried Berry Oreos join the menu of sweet favorites like apple cider donuts, honey ice cream and funnel cakes.
In the Cider Competition’s third year, visitors can sip a sample new categories of modern dry, modern sweet and dessert ciders, and buy a cider to take home.
The show added new classes for over 150 artisan-crafted brews in the Craft Beer category in 2019. Now, visitors 21 and over can swig a sample of Best in Class, Best of Show and PA Preferred Legacy Award winners.
Also new in 2020, Potato Candy, Nut Pies, Fruit Pies and Evercrisp apples have been added to food competitions.
The Farmers Market debuted in Main Hall last year with take-home tastes of Pennsylvania from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Association will again offer cheese, honey, maple products, potatoes, veggies, apples and more to take home.
In terms of informational and entertaining exhibitions, new competition categories and demonstrations will bring plenty of variety to this year’s show.
The Chelee Warriors Mounted Archery demonstration offers a fast-paced show combining athletic skill and equine beauty, while K-9 law enforcement officers will present AKC Meet the Breeds Working Dog and Agility Demonstrations.
In the crafting area, Artisans Alley — A Quilt Trail and tinsmith Michael Felk join artisan lace-makers, spinners, wheat weavers, horse-hair braiders, potters, chair caners, wood carvers and more.
The Rabbit Competition will be adding Siamese Sable Britannia Petites (tipping scales at only 2.5 pounds), Tan Belgian Hares and Black, Brown and Fawn Silvers as new classes.
A new Water Fowl Habitat will be featured in the poultry area. Bantam and Tinted categories join the Egg Competition, and demonstrations will answer what separates good eggs from bad.
The 2020 show also offers youngsters more opportunities to show off their showmanship skills with new Poultry, Dairy Cattle, Breeding Sheep, Goats and Alpaca categories of Youth Showmanship.
New Low-Stimulation Shelters will be offered throughout the farm show complex to provide a quiet, peaceful escape from crowds for those who have sensory challenges, or are just over-stimulated.
