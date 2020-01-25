Pennsylvania consumers received $6,294,410 in refund checks from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2019, according to new data released by the agency.
In addition to refunds, the recent data shows that state residents filed 102,183 complaints with the FTC last year.
The most common category of complaints received from Pennsylvania consumers was identity theft, followed by imposter scams, telephone and mobile services, online shopping and negative reviews, and credit reporting issues. Consumers within the state reported losing $36,669,940 to scams and fraud.
FTC investigations aim to stop illegal activities and, when possible, provide refunds to consumers. Over the last four years, consumers have cashed more than $1 billion in FTC refund checks.
The most common type of fraud reported to the FTC in 2019 nationwide was imposter scams. Government imposter scams, in particular, were the most frequently reported, and up more than 50% compared to the previous year. Of all reports received, the top categories were identity theft, imposter scams, telephone and mobile services, online shopping, and credit bureaus.
The FTC Act allows the FTC to seek refunds from companies whose actions harm consumers. During 2019, more than 1.9 million consumers cashed FTC checks received as a result of law enforcement cases. When consumers don’t cash their refund checks, the FTC uses that money to send additional mailings to ensure the maximum amount of money is returned to consumers. Any remaining refund money is sent to the U.S. Treasury.
For the first time, data about the FTC’s refund program will be available online in an interactive dashboard at ftc.gov/exploredata.
The FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network is a database that receives reports directly from consumers, as well as from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and a number of private partners. The network received 3.2 million reports in 2019, including nearly 1.7 million fraud reports as well as identity theft and other reports.
Consumers reported losing more than $1.9 billion to fraud in 2019, with nearly $667 million lost to imposter scams alone. While scammers target consumers using every possible method of communication, phone calls were the most common. A small percentage of consumers who reported they encountered a fraud over the phone said they actually lost money. When they did, the median individual loss was more than $1,000.
The FTC uses the reports it receives through the Sentinel network as the starting point for most of its law enforcement investigations.
For more about consumer topics or to file a consumer complaint, go online or call 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).
