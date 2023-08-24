PA Chamber sees progress, partnerships in Westmoreland County

Attendees at the recent event included Dan DeBone, president/CEO of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce; Timothy DeFoor, Pennsylvania state auditor general; Dottie Staffen, district administrator for state Sen. Kim Ward; Luke Bernstein, president/CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry; Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College; Doug Chew, Westmoreland County commissioner; Eric Nelson, state representative; Doug Weimer, Hempfield Township supervisor; Jill Cooper, state representative; George Dunbar, state representative, and Ted Kopas and Sean Kertes, Westmoreland County commissioners.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Luke Bernstein, president/CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, visited Westmoreland County last week, where he spoke at an event hosted by the Westmoreland Counter Chamber of Commerce and later toured Elliott Group’s manufacturing facility in Jeannette.

On Aug. 16, the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce hosted local business and civic leaders for an event at Westmoreland County Community College that featured state Auditor General Tim DeFoor. During Bernstein’s remarks, he discussed the need for pro-business tax and regulatory reforms to boost Pennsylvania’s economic competitiveness and praised the auditor general’s work.

