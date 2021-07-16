The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania are restoring the obligation to attend Mass in-person on Sundays and Holy Days starting Aug. 15.
This statement was issued this week in unison with bishops across the state: “We have all known and felt the impact of COVID-19 in so many ways as individuals and families, among friends and at work. It has been a time of hardship and struggle, of separation and isolation. It has also had an impact on our lives of faith. Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, has been with us throughout this very difficult period and is most especially near to us when we encounter him in the Eucharist.
“The Eucharist offers us his healing and peace, his mercy and reconciliation. It is time for everyone to return to the Eucharist with renewed faith and joy.
“As life returns to normalcy in so many ways, each Catholic Bishop in Pennsylvania will reinstate the obligation to attend Mass in person on Sundays and Holy Days. The bishops had dispensed you from this obligation in March of 2020 as the developing coronavirus pandemic required people not to assemble in group settings. Now, with the impact of the pandemic considerably reduced, it is again possible for the faithful to assemble for the Eucharist and the time for us to lift the dispensation from the obligation.”
The statement noted that the obligation “does not apply to those who are seriously ill, have a serious health risk, as well as those who have serious anxiety of being a part of large groups at this time. Likewise, the obligation does not apply to those who care for those who cannot attend Mass in person.”
Parishioners who are legitimately excused, the statement noted, are also encouraged “to view a broadcast of the Mass which is intended for those who cannot participate in person.”
“We welcome this moment of the reinstatement of the obligation for all Catholics in Pennsylvania,” the statement added. “This is a moment to thank God anew for the great gift of the Mass and the Real Presence of Jesus to us in his Holy Body and Blood as well as the joy of gathering together as people of faith.”
