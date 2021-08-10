PA CareerLink Westmoreland County is scheduled to hold an outdoor job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at PA CareerLink, 151 Pavilion Lane, Hempfield Township.
Those interested can pre-register on the PA CareerLink website by clicking on the “Events” tab, or they can visit thte CareerLink office near the Youngwood campus of Westmoreland County Community College to apply for available positions or get copies of resumes.
This week’s CareerLink events are aimed at promoting the “Join the Workforce in PA” initiative.
For more information, call 724-755-2330 or register online at PACareerLink.pa.gov.
