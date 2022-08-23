Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa took a stroll through the Westmoreland Fair Monday afternoon to talk with voters about their concerns with where the country is heading going into the November election.

Oz spent a little more than an hour talking with vendors and visitors before meeting briefly with local Republican committee members and supporters, fielding questions on where he stands on a variety of issues from inflation’s effect on the cost of living to crime and border security.

