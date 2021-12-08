Wyomissing-based Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) announced Tuesday that it plans acquire three real property assets of The Cordish Companies, including Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall.
The property purchase of $1.81 billion also includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, according to a news release.
Cordish will “immediately lease back all the properties, and continue uninterrupted to own, control and manage all the gaming operations of the facilities. The transaction for the three properties includes not only the existing real estate assets, but also a binding partnership on future Cordish casino developments, as well as potential financing partnerships between GLPI and Cordish in other areas of Cordish’s portfolio of real estate and operating businesses.”
GLPI also will enter into a new triple-net master lease with Cordish for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and and Live! Casino Pittsburgh, as well a single asset lease for Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. The master lease and single asset lease will have an initial term of 39 years, with a maximum term of 60 years inclusive of tenant renewal options. The initial annual cash rent for all three properties will be $125 million.
The Maryland transaction is expected to close by 2021 year end, per the release, and the Pennsylvania transactions are expected to close in early 2022.
“We are excited to establish a relationship with The Cordish Companies, one of the country’s preeminent developers of large-scale experiential real estate projects, casinos, hospitality and entertainment districts. We have long admired Cordish for their creation of the highly successful ‘Live!’ brand across these entertainment, gaming and hospitality districts. A crucial aspect of our transaction was Cordish’s continued commitment to operating with the same team, approach, and standard of excellence that has brought their casinos so much success,” said Peter Carlino, chairman and CEO of GLPI.
Added David Cordish, chairman of The Cordish Companies: “We have long admired GLPI’s pioneering structure and accomplishments as a public platform. Cordish is delighted to be partnering with GLPI on this range of transactions, which align two recognized leaders in their respective industries. Live! is iconic brand, and our commitment to our customers, team members and local communities as top priorities will continue unabated. We look forward to continue delivering quality entertainment experiences in the markets we serve now, and collaborating and partnering with GLPI on opportunities to grow the Live! brand in the future.”
