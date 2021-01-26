What a sweet donation.
Curt Colaianne, owner of the Dainty Pastry Shoppe on Depot Street, recently donated $3,000 to the Latrobe Police Department. He presented a check to City Manager Michael Gray during Monday’s agenda prep meeting.
“The purpose of this was to give something back from the shop to the community, that the police department might be able to use it in efforts to help them out,” he said.
The police department will use the donation to outfit one of its patrol vehicles with computer upgrades.
“We have for a while wanted to do something in efforts to the police department to offer them a donation so that they can pursue some needs that we’ve discussed with the chief,” Colaianne said.
Sleasman, who attended Monday’s meeting virtually, thanked the Colaiannes for their generosity.
“We greatly appreciate your donation,” he said. “It will go to good use. ... Please tell the rest of your family we appreciate it very much.”
Colaianne added that the donation was made “in memory of my grandfather who started the operation, and my dad, and also my brother Jim, who just recently passed away.”
He said his grandfather started the pastry shop in 1947. Then his parents took over in 1971 before the third generation took over in the mid-1990s.
“We have been around for a while. Good Lord willing, we’ll still be here for a little while,” he said. “That’s kind of the retirement plan. I’m still going, so we’re going to do fine.”
Mayor Rosie Wolford also expressed gratitude to the family during Monday’s meeting.
“Thank you very much on behalf of the city, and also for being such a great business in our downtown, and for your many, many years of commitment to our community, and the great food and the great baked goods and all the good stuff that you guys do,” she said.
