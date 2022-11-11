The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) advises I-70/I-76 motorists traveling between the New Stanton Interchange, Exit 75, and the Breezewood Interchange, Exit 161, of an overnight closure in the eastbound direction to safely execute center-line pavement patching.
The closure of the turnpike is scheduled to begin 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and continue until 5 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
During the six-hour closure, eastbound traffic will be permitted to enter at both the Somerset Interchange, Exit 110, and the Bedford Interchange, Exit 146, and travel east.
The closure is necessary for roadway patching and will occur as weather permits.
During the closure, drivers should use the following recommended detour when exiting eastbound at New Stanton, Exit 75:
- Exit at New Stanton Interchange, Exit 75,
- Follow U.S. 119/PA Turnpike Route 66 for 0.2 miles,
- Follow PA Turnpike Route 66 north for 14.2 miles,
- Follow U.S. Route 22 east for 63.7 miles,
- Follow Interstate 99 south for 30.4 miles,
- Follow U.S. Route 30 east for 18.3 miles,
- Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Breezewood Interchange, Exit 161.
During the closure, expect higher traffic volumes on detour roads. Message boards will be in place to inform customers of the closure.
To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone.
