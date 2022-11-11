The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) advises I-70/I-76 motorists traveling between the New Stanton Interchange, Exit 75, and the Breezewood Interchange, Exit 161, of an overnight closure in the eastbound direction to safely execute center-line pavement patching.

The closure of the turnpike is scheduled to begin 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and continue until 5 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

