After a successful first year, the Over the Hill Challenge will return to the hills of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) Farm located in Ligonier Township for a second time this March 26.
Hosted by the LWA in partnership with Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation (GLPR), the event hopes to bring the community together for a day of fun in the mud.
The day’s excitement starts at 10 a.m. whenever the first heat sets off from the starting line. If you register for the first heat or want to be there to spectate someone in it, the organizers encourage you to arrive in advance. Parking will be available when visitors arrive at the farm, with employees there to direct the vehicles.
Like last year, the heats leaving after the first will be released in 15-minute intervals. Heats allow groups to remain spaced out from each other and act as a safety measure during COVID.
Much like last year, this year’s course will follow a similar path around the farm, but this year the distance is said to be even closer to 5 kilometers than last year. Susan Huba, executive director of the LWA, said that with the new increased length of the course, new obstacles would also be added.
Construction of new obstacles has been underway since the snow cleared and no hints were given to what the new obstacles may be apart from that they stick to the farm theme. Organizers also added that one obstacle they are sure will be back this year is all the mud.
With last year’s last heat in the race ending around 1 p.m., organizers are hoping that there will again be plenty of time left in the day after the race to enjoy what else the event offers.
Music will be provided by DJ Dark Shark while the Pickled Chef will be at the site offering food and drinks for sale. Participants and spectators of the event are encouraged to stick around for as long as they would like.
“We really enjoy the new events with partnered groups and this one turned out great,” Huba said. “Craig and their staff have been really helpful in getting the event going. It works out great for everyone that the proceeds are split evenly between their (GLPR) youth swimming programs and our (LWA) youth education programs.”
Anyone interested in participating in the event is encouraged to register. Pre-registration is now open and costs $25 per adult, with the cost for children ages 12 and under set at $10, as long as they are accompanied by an adult. Registration includes a commemorative gift for each participant at the end of the event.
If you would like to register, visit the events page on EventBrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/over-the-hill-challenge-2022-tickets-214304148477.
