’Tis the season for tourism-related businesses to find just what they want under their Christmas trees – a tourism grant for 2023.
On Monday, Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, had the honor of handing out a combined total of $549,046 at a presentation at The Palace Theatre along West Otterman Street in Greensburg.
The annual Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Program is funded by revenues generated by the county’s hotel room tax, and awards are granted annually on the basis of merit as determined by a grant review committee and administered by the county commissioners and GO Laurel Highlands, the county’s official destination marketing organization.
Since the program’s inception, nearly $7 million has been awarded in 838 tourism grants, including the roughly half million dollars given Monday to 44 organizations and businesses.
“The Westmoreland County Tourism Grants help solidify a firm foundation for the tourism assets in the county,” said Nemanic. “Marketing dollars enable small and large entities to enhance the overall message of why all visitors need to ‘Discover Westmoreland.’ The continued support by the board of commissioners clearly illustrates their understanding that tourism is an economic driver and integral in the continued growth of Westmoreland County.”
One of the new grant recipients this year, Forbes Trail Chapter 206 Trout Unlimited is looking to make a “splash” with its $5,865 marketing grant to target fly fishers to the high-quality trout streams found in Westmoreland County, along with Fayette and Somerset counties in the Laurel Highlands region.
Past President Monty Murty and President Larry Myers accepted the grant, which will fund the development, printing and distribution of 10,000 copies of a new Laurel Highlands Trout Trail brochure, which features a map and the top 10 streams along the trail. In addition, grant funds will help pay for the development and maintenance for a new website, which is slated to launch in January 2023.
The committee received 73 grant applications for the 2023 program. Next year is a special year for the county as it will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of Westmoreland County with activities being planned throughout the year.
“You can all be proud that you have a business within this footprint,” said Nemanic.
Commissioner Sean Kertes agreed.
“It’s going to be an exciting year…a promising year to celebrate what we’re proud of here in Westmoreland County,” he said.
Kertes said tourism is a significant industry in the county, along with agriculture and manufacturing.
Commissioner Doug Chew said since he’s become a commissioner, the grant presentation has been and continues to be one of his favorite activities. The past few years during COVID-19, protocols have been a challenging time for everyone in the room, he added.
But, he did have good news.
Westmoreland County’s best hotel occupancy rate was in 2019 just before the pandemic began. In 2022, the occupancy rate year-to-date was 2 percentage points ahead of where the county was in 2019.
“It’s you who fund these awards,” said Chew. “It’s you that make Westmoreland County so renowned.”
Other local organizations and businesses receiving grants included:
Caddie Shak, $20,000 marketing grant; Christmas in the Mountains, $5,166 marketing grant; Compass Inn Museum/Ligonier Valley Historical Society, $20,180 marketing grant; Derry Township Agricultural Fair, $1,853 marketing grant; Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub, $10,406 marketing grant; Fort Ligonier Association, $22,500 marketing grant; Fort Ligonier Days, $25,000 marketing grant; Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, $15,000 marketing grant; Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Donegal, $18,720 marketing grant; Keystone Raceway, $10,000 capital grant; Latrobe Art Center, $10,000 marketing grant; Laurelville Retreat Center, $8,976 marketing grant; Ligonier’s Country Market, $7,073 marketing grant; Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, $13,890 marketing grant; Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, $7,068 marketing grant; Living Treasures Wild Animal Park, $13,500 marketing grant and $11,500 capital grant; Mount Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival, $21,000 marketing grant; Overly’s Country Christmas, $17,250 marketing grant; SpringHill Suites by Marriott Pittsburgh-Latrobe, $5,321 marketing grant; Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, $6,000 marketing grant; Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival, $11,372 marketing grant; Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival, $20,000 marketing grant, and Westmoreland County Historical Society, $14,206 marketing grant.
For a complete list of grant recipients and their projects, visit www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.