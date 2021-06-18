Alabaster Performing Arts of Greensburg is presenting an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield Township. The company’s Unexpected Song Tour, which has a theme of “Come back to life, love and hope,” will feature more than 15 selections, including, “I Write the Songs,” “Ave Maria,” “Let It Rain,” “Unforgettable,” “The Prayer” and more.
Alabaster founder Mary McCormack, plus Jessie Glover and Ann Marie Lewis will also perform highlight’s from the company’s “Lazarus, The Movie” that will be released this summer.
Limited seating will be available on the patio, and participants may want to bring their own lawn chairs. Tickets are a donation of $10 to benefit the Benedictine sisters, and children under 12 are free. CDC guidelines will be in order.
For information, call 724-516-5189 or visit alabasterperformingarts.com. St. Emma Monastery is located at 1001 Harvey Ave. (Rt. 819 north of Greensburg).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.