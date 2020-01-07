(EDITOR’ S NOTE: This article was previously published over the last several years. There are some minor changes to the contents.)
Though Dec. 25 is generally accepted as the “official” day to celebrate Christmas, there was a time not that long ago when many residents from the area whose faith followed the Julian calendar observed Christmas on Jan. 7.
Not so much any more.
The closest local church to observe the Jan. 7 Christmas date is St. Stephen Orthodox Church on Susan Drive in Lawson Heights, where the Divine Liturgy will be celebrated 10 a.m. today. It is a much smaller congregation than it used to be, but Christmas services also were held Dec. 24-27.
And the area church that used to draw the largest turnout for the most sacred of the holy days was St. John the Baptist Orthodox Catholic Church in Wilpen, which has not observed the Jan. 7 date for several years.
Many other churches in the Latrobe-Ligonier-Mount Pleasant-Greensburg area have abandoned Jan. 7 in favor of the Dec. 25 date on the Gregorian calendar but
there still are some churches in Westmoreland, Indiana and Cambria counties that hold the traditional Orthodox services.
At 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian
Catholic Church in Salem Township (Lions Club Road) held an Old Slavonic Divine Liturgy that observes Christmas in the Eastern traditions of the Christian church. The parish is in its own diocese under the Vatican and officially observes Christmas on Dec. 25 but the parishioners like to honor the heritage of the immigrant coal miner families who built the church.
SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Homer City had a Vigil Service for the Nativity of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, Jan. 6.
The church had Divine Liturgy of the Feast of Nativity of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savoir scheduled for 10 .m. today, Jan. 7.
As the older members of the church died off and their offspring either left the area or left these church, the congregations have become smaller and, unfortunately, a lot of traditions have disappeared.
Since there was a great age disparity between the oldest and the youngest (me) of my 11 siblings, I don’t remember much about what the older ones did but I do recall that the three sisters closest to my age took part in what could best described as “Jaslickari” neighborhood Xmas (more about the spelling later) caroling.
There was about a two-year age difference between each of the younger four of us siblings but we all took part in the church’s traditional caroling, probably because we did not have far to go for practice. A small cottage behind my parents’ home in Wilpen also happened to be the home of the church “professor,” the cantor who led the singing of hymns during church services.
I wasn’t a very good singer then and I’m not a good singer now but I do vaguely remember some of the religious carols we sang as we walked throughout Wilpen, visiting mostly other church members’ homes, playing the role of the “goobas.”
Trying to etch those carols into my memory bank was not an easy task because the song sheets given to memorize were not in English.
In fact, to this day I’m still not sure what language those carols were printed in but I imagine it was some sort of Slavic since that was my parents’ heritage and also the language they spoke around the house.
Although my parents usually spoke Slavic when talking to each other, when addressing us kids it was mostly English, except, of course, when they were upset with us and many a “yahta po dum po ho zitzi” was uttered.
To the best of my memory, the literal translation of that phase was if you don’t behave you will get whacked on the rear end. Yep, I got a few of those.
And yes, I heard that Slavic phrase many times growing up.
I don’t think too many of my siblings were interested in learning the Slavic language and I guess that’s unfortunate, though I’m not too sure what good it would have done us later in life.
I do know my one brother-in-law, the late Peter Paul Topeka of Cleveland, excelled in speaking the language and that served him well when he accompanied my mother on several visits to her hometown of Onok near the city of Kiev in the Ukraine.
Another brother-in-law, Paul Kvochko, now living in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his family, also was fluent in the Slavic language but I doubt that he has found many neighbors who can converse with him. His wife, my sister Sylvia, who died on May 22, 2017, was very proud of her heritage and maintained many of the Slovak traditions for the Christmas and Easter observances.
But, back to the caroling.
Though my sisters and I weren’t exactly gung-ho about singing the Slavic carols, we did enjoy visiting the neighbors because that is where we were given lots of “goodies,” such as homemade cookies, rolls (nut, apricot and poppy seed), cider, soft drinks and, yes, an occasionally “taste” of whiskey or homemade wine, even to those who were underage (that was most of us).
Almost forgot. We carolers also were given money that served as donations for the church.
What made the church carolers stand out wasn’t so much our singing, but rather our garb. Old ragged clothing, depicting poor beggars, was the way we were dressed and we also carried some crude musical instruments — iron triangles, tambourines, big cowbells on a leather strap across the chest and wooden staffs with metal plates on top that made a lot of noise when you pounded the staff on the floor. And some carolers dressed in white angel outfits, carrying a small model of a church.
That caroling tradition is long-gone. It was a custom that evolved from a Christmas Eve tradition in ancient Russia when children would go door-to-door, carrying a tin star mounted on a pole and singing carols in exchange for treats from the neighbors and the greeting “Christos Rozdyitsa (Christ is born).” The response was “Slavite Jeho (Glorify Him).”
Now back to the word “Xmas.”
Even to this day, there are many people, so-called educated clergymen among them, who preach that this substitute word for “Christmas” is a sign of disrespect.
Wrong. One-hundred percent wrong.
Those who properly research the word “Xmas” know that it is an abbreviation of Greek origin. The word for Christ in Greek is Xristos and back in the 16th century, Europeans began using the first initial of Christ’s name, “X” in place of the word Christ in Christmas as a shorthand form.
Early Christians understood that “X” stood for Christ’s name but later Chris- tians who did not understand the Greek language mistook “Xmas” as an improper slang word.
And then there are those who criticize others for saying “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.”
Another sign of disrespect? Maybe not.
Find a good dictionary (or check the Internet) and look up the word “holiday” and you will find the archaic definition similar to this: “A day for special religious observance, now usually spelled holy day.”
Many of the same people who criticize the use of “Xmas” or “Happy Holidays” may be surprised to know that, strangely enough, Christmas, long recognized as a Christian holiday, is not mentioned anywhere in the Bible, not even the New Testament.
And before I forget, those of us who used to celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7 were way ahead of our time when it came to recycling.
After our relatives and friends (the latter mostly members of the nearby St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church in Wilpen that was abandoned by the Greensburg diocese and torn down several years ago), took down their Christmas trees after celebrating the holiday on Dec. 25, we had our choice of trees to haul into our home and recycle, decorating them for another Christmas.
And some of them still had the artificial icicles on the branches. What a bonanza!
