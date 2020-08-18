If you’re wondering how to eat a banana split virtually, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has got you covered.
As the celebration of the popular ice cream treat invented in Latrobe is taking place online this year, familiar activities have been modified for the virtual event.
The Great American Banana Split Celebration will take place online on Aug. 25, coinciding with National Banana Split Day.
While coronavirus-related restrictions have denied the gathering of banana split fans for the annual in-person festival in Latrobe, participants looking to enjoy the ice cream treat during the online event can purchase a Banana Split Flavor Pack from the Penn State Berkey Creamery to enjoy the dessert in their homes.
The $60 six-pint pack includes two each of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream. To save 10% at checkout use code FESTIVAL2020.
“A lot of people asked, ‘How do I eat a virtual banana split?” said Isaac McDaniel, GLLV Chamber event director. “Well, you get some Penn State (Berkey) Creamery ice cream shipped to your house, and that’s enough for a family of four to make a banana split for everybody.”
Banana split fans may also visit their local Valley Dairy Restaurant for a buy one, get one free special on the day of the event.
Alex Blystone, manager of the Valley Dairy along Route 30 in Unity Township, says the store will be selling BOGO banana splits for $5.99 all day, and mini banana splits for $3.99.
McDaniel says event-goers will also have the opportunity to make their own ice cream treats during two separate live streamed demonstrations.
For the first treat, participants will need only bananas and ice cube trays — and for the second treat: Ice, rock salt and 2-gallon sealable plastic bags.
The virtual event will be livestreamed, with a slate of activities planned throughout the day. Times have yet to be determined, McDaniel says.
A growing list of musicians and entertainers have prepared pre-recorded performances to be shown on the celebration’s Facebook and website, www.bananasplitfest.com.
“Because it’s virtual, we’ve got people from all over the country who are going to be performing,” McDaniel said, including some local acts from the Pittsburgh area. “It’s going to be pretty neat to see that and bring different talent in.”
Performers from a variety of musical genres such as folk, country and rock include: Flying Blind, AC Jones, Elias Khouri, Orion Walsh, Aubrey Burchell, The Crystal Blue Band, Andrew Mack, Vanessa Clarke-Deaver, The High Level and Daelyn Avril Ellis.
Scheduled on the virtual lineup is a “gizmos & gadgets” segment, in which one of the day’s hosts will put various banana and ice cream gadgets to the test.
“It’s going to be a fun little segment. They are going to be making a pint of ice cream, hopefully,” McDaniel said.
An art activity is also planned, with the Latrobe Art Center leading a demonstration for younger children.
Some activities, such as the Banana Run, are going on right now. Participants can register for the 1 mile, 5 or 10 kilometer race at bananasplit.run through Aug. 31 and submit a photo of their time and distance.
“With that being a virtual race, they can participate from anywhere in the country, which is a really cool part of this is that Latrobe gets to be featured everywhere,” McDaniel said. “It has the potential to be bigger than any event we’ve had in the past as far as who we’re reaching, and where we’re reaching them at.”
Sign up fees range from $5 and up to $35 depending on which package the runner selects. This year’s T-shirt and medal art — designed by Crabtree mural artist and elementary art teacher Raphael Pantalone — features a banana character running away from a COVID-19 virus.
A coloring contest is also taking place right now. Participants can sign up online to receive this year’s coloring sheet via email. Entrants can submit their artwork to be featured on the celebration’s website, Facebook or during the livestream.
This year’s Banana Split Princess Pageant has also adapted to a virtual format, with nine girls from Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier school districts competing in this year’s show. The top three contestants were invited to appear during the virtual event, with one girl being crowned the 2020 princess.
A pie-eating contest consisting of six contestants will also take place virtually which gathers a lineup of challengers looking to eat an entire banana creme pie — crust and all — in the fastest time. Contestants can pick up the donated pies from their local Eat’n Park restaurant.
“We will continue tradition from last year of awarding winners a belt that they can take home,” McDaniel said. “We will do an actual belt presentation some time in the future.”
Also, organizers plan to unveil a vendor marketplace for small businesses ahead of the event.
The event celebrates the dessert invented in 1904 by David Strickler, a 23-year-old apprentice at Tassell Pharmacy in Latrobe.
The GLLV Chamber worked with the Latrobe Area Historical Society to gather stories about the city’s history to share throughout the celebration. McDaniel says the celebration is its way to “put Latrobe on the map.”
“The reason why we especially wanted to keep it going this year is so that people remember us for 2021, but also throughout the day we’re doing a lot to incorporate the history of Latrobe,” he said. “We worked with the Historical Society to tell some stories that people may not even be aware of.”
To receive a schedule of the day’s activities, McDaniel encourages participants to RSVP on the Facebook event or register on the website.
