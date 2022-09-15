Event organizers are eagerly anticipating the 63rd Ligonier Highland Games scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. Held at Idlewild & SoakZone off U.S. Route 30, gates open at 8 a.m. with the final event scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
For Kelly Shaffer, publicist for the Ligonier Highland Games, the event serves as “an annual opportunity to celebrate all things Scottish.”
Attendees will be able to explore traditional Scottish arts, culture, music and sports during the event.
“The Ligonier Highland Games promote and preserve the cultural, musical and athletic traditions of one of the major immigrant groups to the southwestern Pennsylvania region, the Scots,” Shaffer said. “The games encourage athletes, musicians and dancers to both master their crafts, and share them with the public.”
That’s one way the games continue to thrive, Shaffer said, as she sees different generations of families attending the event on a yearly basis.
“In this way, new generations learn about, and learn to appreciate, the cultural heritage that spans from this part of Pennsylvania to Scotland,” she said. “You’ll see two and three generations of families going. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”
In the event’s 63rd year, Shaffer said as a nonprofit organization, proceeds support scholarships in Scottish arts and athletics.
“Students learning Scottish dances have benefited from this, among others,” Shaffer said. “We’re celebrating the Scottish traditions and sharing them with the area. The games provide this opportunity.”
With more than 7,000 people journeying to Ligonier for this annual gathering of the clans, the centuries-old tradition of coming together in song, food, music and games lives on.
“The first thing you’ll notice as you enter Idlewild Park is the sound of bagpipes and drums from the pipe bands, fiddle players showing off their Strathspey and Reel skills, the ringing of handbell choirs, and four stages of Scottish and Celtic entertainers,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer has been attending the games since she was 14 years old and is still emotionally moved by certain aspects of the event.
“All the competition bands play together at the welcoming ceremonies, and then again toward the end of the event. You can hear the sound of the movement through your chest,” Shaffer said. “The bagpipes are a very unique sound and it’s an amazing experience.”
Throughout the day, attendees can stroll between competitions for the best individual pipers, drummers and drum majors. Athletic events, for both professional and amateur athletes, include the iconic caber toss, sheaf toss and hammer throw.
Attendees can also experience a living history demonstration of the Scottish military, Scottish breed dog exhibits, and the timeless traditions of Scottish fiddling and harp playing. There will also be a Scottish Highland dancing competition featuring the Highland Fling, the Sword Dance, Highland Reel, the Sailor’s Hornpipe, and the Scottish Lilt.
Young visitors can share in the fun at the “Children’s Games” area, where they can win ribbons for kid-sized Scottish athletic events.
“I get tears in my eyes because the little kids are so intense throwing their little cabers,” Shaffer said. “That’s most reflective of what we’re trying to do.”
Scattered throughout the park, attendees can find demonstrations of crafts such as weaving and spinning, storytelling and Scottish country dancing. More than 30 clans will host tents so that attendees can explore the history, legend and tartan of each family group.
The event did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the games “came back with a bang” the following year, Shaffer said, and organizers look forward to continued growth and success.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate and all major credit cards are accepted. The event takes place regardless of weather conditions. There are no refunds on ticket purchases.
Admission prices are $20 for adults (ages 18-54), $18 for seniors (55 and over), $5 for teenagers (ages 13-17) and youths (12 and under) get in for free. Idlewild & SoakZone will be open on the day of the games. An additional ticket is necessary to enjoy the park’s rides and attractions.
More information, including an extensive schedule of events, can be found at www.ligonierhighlandgames.org. Contact organizers at 814-931-4714 or ligonierhighlandgames@hotmail.com.
ENTERTAINERS
- Devilish Merry – Pittsburgh-based Celtic Folk Band
- The Low Kings – 6-piece Celtic rock band playing a mix of rock and traditional pub music
- Sean Patrick Regan – third-generation piper who is a former amateur national and world solo piping champion
- Abbots Cross – traditional and modern Celtic duo
- Mike Flaherty – local Celtic folk singer and balladeer from Pittsburgh
- Melinda Crawford & Company – Scottish fiddler, blending traditional tunes with original compositions
- Red McWilliams – a rich baritone voice, percussive guitar, and bawdy sense of humor
- Waterhorse – hailed as the “Celtic standard bearers of Chautauqua County”
- Richpatrick Celtic Trio – Celtic folk music, both traditional and contemporary
- Druidsong – Pittsburgh-based Bruce Golightly performing Celticfolk music
- Dennis Doyle – traditional Celtic harp music mixed with stories, song and bits of history
ATHLETICS EVENTS
The Ligonier Highland Games offer amateur, master’s and women’s classes of the heavy athletics, including:
- Caber toss – wooden log that is tossed end-over-end, with points based on rotation or landing position;
- Braemar stone and stone put – in Open Stone, competitor “approaches the throwing area.” The Braemar Stone is thrown from a standing position, with no approach allowed;
- Weight for distance – a metal weight is thrown with one hand, usually using a spinning technique. Longest throw wins;
- Hammer throw – feet in a fixed position, hammer whirled around the head and thrown for distance, and
- Sheaf toss – a 20-pound burlap bag of hay is tossed with a pitchfork over a bar. Highest toss wins.
HIGHLAND DANCE COMPETITION STYLES
The Ligonier Highland Games host dancing competitors at the novice, beginner, primary, intermediate and premier levels.
- Highland Fling – Likely the oldest of the traditional dances of Scotland, the Highland Fling signifies victory following a battle. The dance was a feat of strength and agility, as they danced on their upturned shields that had a sharp spike of steel in the center.
- Sword Dance – Legend has it that the initial Gillie Callum was created by a Celtic Prince who fought a battle in 1054. Triumphant, he crossed his opponent’s sword with his own and danced over them celebrating his victory. It is also said that the warriors danced the Sword Dance prior to battle. If the warrior touched the swords, it was considered an omen symbolizing injury or death in battle.
- Seann Truibhas (“Old Trousers”) – This dance originated as a political protest dating back to 1745 when the wearing of the kilt was an act of treason. Pronounced “shawn trews,” this Gaelic phrase means “old trousers.” The beautiful, graceful steps reflect the restrictions imposed by the foreign trousers and the lively quick time reflects the Highlanders’ celebration of rediscovered freedom.
- The Strathspey and Highland Reel – Of all the Highland dancing events in which the competitors vie, the reels are the closest to social dancing. Even these, however, are individual competitions. While the teams consist of four dancers, the judges mark each competitor individually.
- Scottish Lilt / Flora MacDonald’s Fancy / Scotch Measure / Earl of Errol – These four dances (and others) are known as Scottish national dances. They are of a more modern origin and have been collected from old dance masters. The national dances are very similar to Highland dances, but the style is more flowing and balletic.
- The Sailor’s Hornpipe – This dance is common to many parts of the British Isles. It derived its name from the fact that usually the musical accompaniment was played on a hornpipe rather than on bagpipes. Hornpipes were common instruments in those days, comparable to our present-day tin whistle. The dance became popular among seafaring men and is now associated with sailors.
- Pas de Basque and High Cuts – These are a combination of steps and extensions, similar to steps in ballet. Dancers will extend their feet and work in combination with springing steps, alternating sides, in building basic movements for more complex dances that are later learned.
