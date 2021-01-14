The Ordination and Installation Mass for Bishop-elect Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L., as the Sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
Attendance will be limited and by invitation only as a precaution amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the Mass will be available for viewing live on the diocesan website, DioceseofGreensburg.org, the Diocesan Facebook page and YouTube Channel. The Mass will also be broadcast live on EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network).
Diocesan coverage of this much-anticipated event will begin at 1 p.m. with special coverage by The Catholic Accent; a video biography of Kulick including a visit to his hometown of Leechburg and his alma matter, St. Joseph High School in Natrona Heights. Messages from his former parishioners, well-wishes from youth ministry groups, Catholic schools and two of the previous Bishops of the Diocese of Greensburg, an in-depth look at his Slovak roots and stories about his selection of a coat of arms, miter, crosier and pectoral cross will be included.
His Excellency, The Most Reverend Nelson Jesus Pérez, D.D., Metropolitan Archbishop of Philadelphia, will be the Principal Consecrator. His Excellency, The Most Reverend Edward Charles Malesic, J.C.L., Bishop of Cleveland and His Excellency, The Most Reverend Lawrence Eugene Brandt, J.C.D., Ph.D. Bishop Emeritus of Greensburg, will serve as Co-consecrators.
The celebration will be in the presence His Excellency, The Most Reverend Archbishop Christophe Pierre Titular Archbishop of Gunela, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States. He will present the Papal Bull from his Holiness, Pope Francis announcing Kulick’s appointment.
Because of COVID-19 safety concerns, attendance at this Mass will be limited to Kulick’s immediate family and a small number of clergy and members of the Diocesan leadership team.
The diocese will also livestream Evening Prayer on the Vigil of the Mass of Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Bishop Kulick, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. The homilist will be The Most Reverend Lawrence T. Persico, J.C.L., a native of Monessen, former priest of the Diocese of Greensburg and Tenth Bishop of Erie.
That ceremony will also will be available for viewing on the diocesan website, DioceseofGreensburg.org, Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
Kulick is a native of Leechburg and is the first native son and priest of the diocese to be appointed Bishop for the Diocese of Greensburg.
Pope Francis, appointed him Bishop on Dec. 18. Prior to his appointment as Bishop-elect, Kulick served as Diocesan Administrator after his predecessor, Bishop Malesic, was installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland in September.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the Holy Father for his confidence and trust in appointing me as Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg. Western Pennsylvania has always been my home. I feel honored to be able to serve as Bishop in the Diocese where I was born, raised, educated, ordained and have served my entire life,” Kulick said. “Two things that define the people of Western Pennsylvania, which were also crucial in my upbringing and formation, are a strong faith and a strong work ethic. As I begin my episcopal ministry, I know we have a great deal of work to do in caring for our community of faith in a post-pandemic world. Working with each other, I believe the Church and its people can continue to be of great assistance to those who are in spiritual and physical need.”
Kulick was born Feb. 24, 1966, to Larry J. Sr. and Myrna Dolores Coleman Kulick. He is a native of Leechburg, where he was a parishioner of the former St. Martha Parish.
A 1984 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Natrona Heights, Kulick earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. Vincent College in 1988. He attended St. Vincent Seminary, where he received a master’s degree in systematic theology in 1991 and a master of divinity degree in 1992. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 16, 1992, by Bishop Anthony G. Bosco at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral.
Kulick earned a licentiate in canon law from The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., in 2012.
He served previously as parochial vicar of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish (1992-95) and Immaculate Conception Parish, Irwin (1995-97) before serving as pastor of Church of the Good Shepherd Parish, Kent (1997-2002), St. Joseph Parish, New Kensington (2002-08) and St. James Parish, New Alexandria (2012-present).
Kulick has served the diocese as consultant on priestly vocations (1999-2004); co-director of priestly vocations (2004-08); director of clergy vocations (2008-10); co-director of clergy vocations (2010-12), co-director of the permanent diaconate (2012); episcopal master of ceremonies (2008-10); co-episcopal master of ceremonies (2010-12); and acting chancellor (2012-13).
He was appointed Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia in 2012 by Bishop Lawrence E. Brandt and reappointed Vicar General by Bishop Edward C. Malesic in 2015. He also has served on the Priests’ Council and Board of Consultors.
Kulick received the title of Monsignor by virtue of his office as Vicar General of the Diocese May 21, 2014.
On Sept. 15, the day after Bishop Malesic was installed as Bishop of Cleveland, Kulick was elected Diocesan Administrator by the College of Consultors, a priest advisory group in the Diocese of Greensburg.
