National School Bus Safety Week will be recognized the week of Oct. 18-22, along with the 25th annual Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Operation Safe Stop is designated to educate the motoring public that passing a stopped school bus, when children are loading or unloading, is both dangerous and illegal.
Blairsville-based Smith Bus Company said in a news release it is “joining forces with area school districts, law enforcement agencies, school transportation providers, pupil transportation associations and PennDOT to raise public awareness about the potential consequences and reduce the occurrence of illegal school bus passes.
“On this day school bus drivers are asked to document any illegal passes occurring on their routes by gathering identifying information regarding the vehicle and file the information with local authorities. We would appreciate the motoring public assisting us in this effort to keep our children safe from passing motorists, not just on this day but every day. The safety of our children is our #1 priority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.