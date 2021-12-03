Local and state police officers and PennDOT officials visited the Latrobe Municipal Building on Thursday to announce the launch of the annual Operation Safe Holiday Campaign, which includes increased patrols targeting aggressive and impaired drivers in the region through the New Year’s holiday.
Latrobe Police Sgt. Bob Derk, who heads the 13-department Laurel Highlands DUI Task Force, said the first sobriety checkpoint of the initiative is slated for the evening of Friday, Dec. 3. He said checkpoints — to be held in one of the task force member’s municipalities — will run each weekend through Jan. 2.
“These enforcement patrols will include stationary sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols focused on detecting and arresting impaired drivers,” Derk said. “I would also like to remind everyone that some prescription medications, including marijuana, can adversely affect one’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.”
The task forces includes Westmoreland County police departments in Derry, Greensburg, Jeannette, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Mount Pleasant, North Huntingdon, Rostraver, Scottdale, Seward, Southwest Greensburg and St. Clair, along with Connellsville in Fayette County.
Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Ryan Maher of Troop A in Greensburg said state police will focus on aggressive drivers and speeders in addition to impaired motorists.
According to state police data, Troop A investigated six traffic fatalities and 96 additional wrecks that resulted in injuries between Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day last year, with 27 of those accidents involving impaired drivers.
“Our goal is to attempt to reduce that number this year,” Maher said, adding that more people will be traveling this year with many coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions being lifted.
PennDOT spokesman Jay Ofsanik said some 49 families throughout Pennsylvania lost loved ones in vehicle accidents during the 2020 holiday season.
“Our message here is simple. If you’re out, slow down, buckle up and don’t drive impaired,” Ofsanik said.
Operation Safe Holiday was introduced in 2004 and started as a one-day safety and sobriety checkpoint on Thanksgiving Eve, but was reconfigured four years later to include aggressive and impaired drivers, Ofsanik said.
