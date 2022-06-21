Operation Dignity, a memorial service honoring 15 unclaimed United States veterans, will take place 9:30 a.m. July 15.
Coroner Timothy Carson has had an overwhelming response from various veteran groups throughout Westmoreland County. To accommodate the various groups who will be attending the service, the venue has changed from Scottdale War Memorial to Hempfield Park, 220 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg.
If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will take place indoors at the Hempfield Athletic Complex.
Following the memorial service, a public funeral procession with Pennsylvania State Police escort will move to the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, for a full military funeral beginning at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and honor our veterans.
Carson would like to thank Kealey Smartnick of Pantalone Funeral Home who will assist in all funeral services and Stephen Cicak, of the Missing in America Project, who delivered the urns to Pantalone Funeral Home last week.
Any questions or inquiries from groups or individuals interested in attending are asked to contact Al Lonzo at the coroner’s office at alonzo@co.westmoreland.pa.us.
