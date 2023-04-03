Openings are still available for the following Spring Wellness Check diagnostic screenings offered by Excela Health and community organizations while adhering to strict guidelines related to COVID-19.
Registration is required for all of the Wellness Checks by contacting the Excela Health Call Center, 1-877-771-1234. No walk-ins will be accepted at any of the upcoming screenings.
April 22 – Mount Pleasant, Excela Square at Frick, 508 South Church Street, co-sponsored by Mount Pleasant Rotary.
May 6 – Unity Township – Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, co-sponsored by Latrobe Rotary.
All events are held Saturdays from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. A portion of all proceeds is returned to the community sponsors to benefit local scholarships and recreation programs. Cash and checks accepted. Please make checks payable to the sponsoring organization and have payment ready before arriving to the testing site.
Excela Health and partnering organizations will be adhering to all national, state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19.
When registering, participants can choose the Standard blood screening for $55 or request additional blood screenings for thyroid disease (TSH), diabetes (Hemoglobin A1c), Vitamin D deficiency, or prostate cancer (PSA).
Testing is not covered by health insurance.
Wellness Check screenings are available to people of all ages. This diagnostic program can detect diseases in their early stages before they become serious and can help prevent many health problems before they develop. For children 12 years and younger, please consult the child’s physician before making an appointment.
Fasting is required for 8 hours before blood testing, although small amounts of water are permitted. Medications should be taken as prescribed. On the day of the screening, blood samples will be drawn by an employee of Excela Health and processed in one of its fully licensed and accredited laboratories.
To comply with PA Department of Health regulations, results will be sent to the participant’s designated physician as well as the consumer.
