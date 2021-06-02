The 2021 season opening of the Derry Community Pool will have to wait.
Because of an unspecified leak at the pool, Derry Borough Council at Tuesday’s work session decided to postpone the start of the new pool season for a minimum of two weeks in order to obtain more information about the issue. The pool season was slated to begin on Saturday, June 5.
“The pool is leaking up to 6 inches in one 24-hour period, and then it was shut off,” councilman Al Checca said. “It’s going somewhere and we can’t find it.”
Checca relayed to council that borough public works employees attempted nearly a dozen tests, including draining and plugging lines, and nothing was able to identify the origin of the leak.
Checca added that public works crew leader Adam Hebenthal was instructed to reach out to an area company, whose name was unavailable at press time, and the company said the earliest it could inspect the pool is July 1.
“We’re now looking for a second, third, fourth or fifth company that does this leak detection. We could be in big trouble this year for the pool,” Checca said. “... We looked at all the places we would normally have problems (at the pool), and there was nothing on the surface that was leaking. This is below ground.”
Councilman Chad Fabian, who was heavily involved in pool matters during his time as council president, said the current cracks at the pool aren’t nearly as serious as in past years and termed the leak issue as “something different.”
Borough officials are also unsure what end of the pool — deep or shallow — is leaking.
While a number of council members were in favor of delaying the pool’s opening, Fabian expressed concerns about lifeguards leaving for similar jobs at other area pools. Because of the delay, the pool has not yet purchased food for the concession stand, Checca noted.
“If we don’t open it Saturday, we might as well shut it down the rest of the season,” Fabian said.
Checca said council ultimately made the decision to delay the season opening out of an abundance of caution.
“What’s our degree of acceptable?” he said. “We know the water is going somewhere, but we have no clue where it’s going. ... It’s a bad situation.”
Checca plans to update to council on the matter at next week’s regular meeting.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Code enforcement officer Shannon Cypher-Hart reported 19 violation notices for May and four zoning permits during the month, according to the meeting agenda;
- The Derry Borough Police Department’s K-9 unit still has T-shirts and sweatshirts for sale;
- Checca said the pavilions at Derry Community Park were recently stained;
- Flowers were recently added to boxes at Derry Community Pool;
- Checca said borough officials will look into making upgrades at the little-used Third Ward park located near the pool. Fence, gazebo and equipment maintenance is needed, while he noted the playground equipment requires a new paint job;
- Council was notified that the upstairs women’s bathroom in the borough municipal building needs to have a leak fixed and an aging sink replaced;
- At a future voting meeting, council will look to advertise bids for this year’s paving project. Borough officials noted that Peoples Gas work within the municipality should be completed in one to two months.
