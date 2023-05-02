Opening day at Historic Hanna’s Town, located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for students, and free for children 5 and under.
Opening day at Historic Hanna’s Town, located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for students, and free for children 5 and under.
Enjoy visiting a Revolutionary War-era historic site that features several reconstructed and renovated log buildings, as well as a walking path. Staff and volunteers offer interpretation of Hanna’s Tavern, Stockade, the textile exhibit inside the Murry Beacom House, and the Conestoga Wagon.
Additionally, the event includes living history displays and demonstrations by Proctor’s Militia, I.B.W.C.P., and blacksmithing with Rex Baughman. Garden and naturalist talks by the Penn State Master Gardeners take place at the kitchen and Dyer’s Gardens. Children are welcome to enjoy 18th-century toys and games throughout the day.
Guests are encouraged to step into the past and explore all that Historic Hanna’s Town has to offer.
Visitors can also enjoy sales on history-inspired gifts and keepsakes in the Westmoreland History Shop.
Guided tours of Historic Hanna’s Town will be offered on weekends in May and Wednesdays through Sundays starting in June. Please visit their website for detailed hours of operation and tour schedule at www.westmorelandhistory.org.
About Historic Hanna’s Town
Historic Hanna’s Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, established in 1773, which hosted the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. Hanna’s Town was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road, and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, which include walking paths, gardens and interpretive waysides, are accessible daily.
For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
