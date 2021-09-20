Unity Township officials will host an open house to review the plans for proposed improvements to the intersection of Route 30 and the Wimmerton residential development from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 20, at the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road.
Engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said last month the open house is being provided as a public service and won’t include involvement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Residents will be able to attend the open house at any time during the event’s three-hour window.
There won’t be a formal presentation on the proposal, Schmitt noted, and copies of the plans will be available for residents.
Township officials will also be in attendance to answer questions.
A number of Wimmerton residents, through a resident survey and comments at a previous supervisors meeting, expressed their opposition to proposed modifications to the intersection.
Township officials are seeking grant funding to make safety improvements. In June, supervisors approved to authorize the submission of a Pennsylvania Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant in hopes of upgrading the busy intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.