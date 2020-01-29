An open house for the initial southernmost section of Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Mount Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School cafeteria, 271 State St., Mount Pleasant Township.
This section of the long-discussed project includes Route 819 to Route 981 in Norvelt. During the design process, engineers studied two design options from where Route 981 crosses under the Pennsylvania Turnpike to south of Walton’s Lane.
Three roundabouts will also be included as part of the plan: At Route 981/Route 819; Route 981/Route 2007 (State Street) and routes 981, 2021 and 2007 (Norvelt intersection).
At Thursday’s open house, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) project team will present information about the final design alignment, construction phasing, potential traffic restrictions and detours, and the project schedule.
All meeting materials and feedback opportunities will also be available on the project website at www.laurelvalleyproject.com.
For those in need of special assistance to attend the open house, contact Dana Lohrer of McCormick Taylor at 412-923-3994 or lvt@mccormicktaylor.com.
