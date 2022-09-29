Decades ago, Veronica Ent would ride in a pony-drawn buggy with her mother Eleanor to deliver eggs to neighbors near their farm on Beaver Run Road in Salem Township. She also went to auctions with her mother to buy old sleighs, carriages and buggies.
“My mother didn’t just collect them,” Veronica said. “She used them, and she always wanted to have a building to display them and some artifacts.”
In 2018, Ent and her husband Len Dombrowski started building what would become The Carriage House at the Concord School in Loyalhanna Township, just north of New Alexandria.
The Ent family will officially open the museum 1:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by an open house. The new museum is located next to the historic 1848 Concord School House on the farm that Eleanor and her late husband Girard purchased in 1984. They left the farm in Salem Township when the area became too busy with the construction of the Route 66 bypass.
The old schoolhouse on their new property had some structural damage and had been vandalized. Eleanor, who is now 86, had the brick building repaired and restored and opened it for educational tours and events. It attained nonprofit status and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The inside has old desks, blackboards, books and other items representing life in a one-room schoolhouse. It was part of the Concord Independent School District from 1848 to 1911, then called Concord School No. 6 from 1911 to 1953.
Building the Carriage House fulfills Eleanor Ent’s dream of showcasing the area’s history. It’s also a tribute to her love of horses.
“My mother is passionate about horses,” Veronica said. “She grew up in O’Hara Township and she had a horse that she purchased from a neighbor. When she and my father got married, they moved to a farm just for the one horse she had. We always had horses.”
Veronica is a professor of education and chair of the education department at St. Vincent College in Unity Township where she also heads the student equestrian team.
Hobart Kane of Delmont, whose family had the Kane Dairy Farm, came aboard to share his expertise with the museum project. He also added some of his own carriages and artifacts. There are now 23 carriages, buggies and carts on display, with plans to add six more.
“The oldest we have is a sleigh, an Albany Cutter, from 1870,” Veronica said. “We have a Studebaker milk wagon, and at least three known Studebakers in the carriage collection. They did more with carriages than they did with cars. We also have a surrey with a fringe on top, and a doctor’s buggy and a doctor’s sleigh. It has a full hood that comes around to protect the doctor from the elements because he had to go out in all weather. He didn’t have a choice if someone was sick. The buggy has a covered trunk in the back, then the covered hood to protect them from wind, snow and rain.”
There’s also an Amish buggy that her mother purchased, and at the time, she also bought a horse to drive it.
“She would buy carriages and sleighs to fit her horses,” Veronica said. “A lot of people buy these to restore them, but she really wanted to use them. She stumbled across them at a time when no one wanted them. Now there are collectors groups that are interested. But when I was growing up, she was getting them from people who were taking them out of their hay lofts and they were sold at auctions. She would go to Ohio to get some of them.”
The museum houses artifacts, too. There are sleigh bells, sleigh robes that people wore to keep warm in the winter, a collection of crates, bobsleds and harnesses, and a full-size fiberglass horse equipped with some of the artifacts. There are also several pump organs that Eleanor Ent collected because she was a musician as well as an artist. Her late husband was an engineer.
“The school and the museum are a way to showcase the people of our area, the buggies and things they had from around the turn of the century,” Veronica said. “It’s not a museum where everything is perfectly restored and in original condition. The carriages are just cleaned up. This is a collection that no one else will have. My mother didn’t want everything to be pristine in the schoolhouse, either. She wanted books to be on the desks, the way it would always have looked.”
The open house will feature several activities. Renee Hajdukiewicz, a retired teacher from the Greensburg Salem School District, will be throwing pottery. Pam Dodds from West Virginia University and her husband Art will be playing an 1880s reed organ and Andrew Scott, a teacher at The Kiski School in Saltsburg, will demonstrate carving. Brother Mark Floreanini, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey, will demonstrate spinning. The schoolhouse will also be open for tours.
For information about attending the open house, contact concordschool1848@gmail.com or 412-558-1962. The website is concordschool1848.org.
