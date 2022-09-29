Decades ago, Veronica Ent would ride in a pony-drawn buggy with her mother Eleanor to deliver eggs to neighbors near their farm on Beaver Run Road in Salem Township. She also went to auctions with her mother to buy old sleighs, carriages and buggies.

“My mother didn’t just collect them,” Veronica said. “She used them, and she always wanted to have a building to display them and some artifacts.”

