Lawrence “Skeets” Huber — the only Latrobe firefighter to ever perish in the line of duty, according to Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile — is being considered for addition to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Brasile told Latrobe City Council Tuesday night that the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) submitted paperwork for Huber to be considered for the honor last year, but the organization which manages the memorial had some staffing issues and the submission apparently was misplaced.
He said a member of Huber’s family, his grandson Patrick Huber, was able to provide a death certificate so that the paperwork could be submitted again. Brasile said the memorial hosts a special ceremony around Fire Prevention Week in early October, so he suspects that the determination likely will be made sometime before October of next year.
Huber, a former assistant fire chief at the Latrobe VFD’s Goodwill Hose Co. 1, died while attempting to rescue a young woman, Adronica Lampropolis, in the raging waters of the Loyalhanna Creek on Aug. 3, 1935, following a terrible flood.
“His was the only line-of-duty death that Latrobe has ever had, which is a good thing, even though you strive to have none,” Brasile said.
He noted that it is a prestigious honor to be enshrined at the memorial, and having visited it himself, he said it is “really something else to see.”
Huber already is memorialized locally. Huber Hall, 300 S. Alexandria St., is named after him, and features plaques that honor his bravery.
