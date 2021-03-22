More than 2,300 people have signed an online petition garnering support to rename a state route in Pennsylvania’s 59th Legislative District after the late Rep. Mike Reese.
Nick Molitor of Mount Pleasant created the change.org petition, with a goal of obtaining 2,500 signatures. He wants to rename a state route after Reese, who died Jan. 2 at age 42 of an apparent brain aneurysm.
“It speaks volumes about how much this guy touched everyone,” Molitor said of the community’s response to the online petition.
Molitor originally created the petition to have Route 981 named after Reese — who lived in Mount Pleasant Township with his wife, Angela, and three children. He took inspiration from the Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass, a toll road on Route 66 named after the former state representative.
But after Molitor discovered that Reese in 2016 sponsored a bill to rename a four-mile stretch of Route 981 in Mount Pleasant and Unity townships after local World War II veteran James P. Takitch, he changed the petition to be open to renaming any state route in the 59th District after Reese.
Though he never met Reese personally, Molitor said he respects that the former state representative was “willing to work with anyone, no matter what political affiliation they were.”
“It takes a lot of patience and true neighborly love to even give somebody a chance to speak about their issues,” he said.
Angela Reese said she has not been in contact with Molitor, but said the petition to rename a road after her late husband “was really sweet. I thought it was such a nice gesture.”
She called Molitor’s petition and the community’s support a “really nice surprise.” However, she said renaming Route 981 might not be likely — as she recalled her late husband’s effort to rename the highway after Takitch.
“I said, well, it’s not going to quite work that way, but maybe we could do something else,” she said.
Reese said the petition has caught the eye of some state lawmakers.
“Some of the House members in Harrisburg got word of it and are working on it,” she said. “A couple of them have reached out to me.”
The Reese family plans on meeting in the coming days to weigh potential roads that could be named after the Republican who was elected for a seventh-term in the state House of Representatives, running unopposed in the November election.
“It’s been unbelievable how much this community has shown us support for my family and for Mike,” she said. “It was really a nice surprise to me. Seeing the (petitions’) numbers go up and up and up — this community is amazing.”
Together, she and Mike Reese raised three children, Addy, Michael and Claire.
“What better way to honor someone,” Molitor said of renaming a state route after Reese, “To have it for their children to remember.”
Molitar said he was inspired to create the petition partly by the community’s response to Reese’s sudden passing, including the green-and-white campaign signs that friends and neighbors continue to display in Reese’s hometown of Mount Pleasant.
“It’s touching, because a lot of people in that neighborhood really cared about him,” he said.
Leslie Baum Rossi was chosen as the Republican candidate to run in the May 18 special election to fill the vacant 59th District House seat. She will run against Democratic candidate and Ligonier Borough councilwoman Mariah Fisher, and Libertarian Robb Luther.
“My hope is whoever fills his shoes would be somebody that is willing to work on both sides, who’s willing to share views on both sides,” Molitor said.
The 59th District encompasses portions of Somerset and Westmoreland counties, including Cook, Donegal, Fairfield, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant and St. Clair townships, along with parts of Hempfield and Unity townships and Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward boroughs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.