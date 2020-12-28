An online fundraiser has been established to help the family of a 17-year-old Derry Township boy who died Saturday of injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Unity Township.
Joshua Ryan Nearanzio died Saturday afternoon at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital of blunt force injuries to his head and trunk, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. He suffered the injuries after the 2001 Toyota Celica he was driving left Beatty County Road near Brouwers Road as he attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a tree around 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
Nearanzio had attended Greater Latrobe School District prior to enrolling in cyber school, according to his family, and planned to join the Navy after graduating.
Friends quickly set up a GoFundMe account for his family to help cover funeral expenses at https://gofund.me/6a6de67b. As of 6 a.m. Monday, the campaign had raised more than $9,000.
