An online public auction of used Westmoreland County vehicles and equipment will run through 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
The online-only auction began Nov. 4.
Bidders can view photos of the items — vans, sport utility vehicles, cars, trucks, construction equipment, lawnmowers, all-terrain vehicles and more — by visiting the Westmoreland County website, www.co.westmoreland.pa.us, and searching for “county public auction 2020” in the site’s search bar.
The auction can also be found on the auctioneer’s site, bandersonauctions.hibid.com.
Items must be picked up and paid for in full between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Winning bidders will be charged a 10% buyer’s premium and must pay by cash or credit card, according to the auction website.
