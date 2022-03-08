Police have arrested one man in connection with a check stolen from a Ligonier mailbox and used to steal about $10,000 from the Latrobe Municipal Authority, located in Derry Township. However, a second man wanted by police is still at large.
Bryan A. McGraw, 30, of McKees Rocks, was arrested and is lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail, accused in a check “washing” scheme. Michael G. Machay, 35, of Butler, was also identified in connection with the case, but hasn’t been found yet.
They are both facing numerous counts of forgery, theft, tampering with records and other related offenses.
According to police, the pair used what is known as a “washing” process that erases details written onto a check, then replicated a blank version of it.
The authorities were notified of the situation on Dec. 30, when the municipal authority provided copies of six forged checks. Three, totaling $5,432, were made payable to Machay and cashed on Dec. 22, according to court documents.
The remaining three, totaling $5,173, were cashed by McGraw.
In the course of the investigation, troopers learned that a check from the municipal authority made out to Singer Accounting was missing from the Route 30 firm’s mailbox, according to court papers.
Troopers received arrest warrants for both men Jan. 2. Anyone with information on Machay’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the state police at Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
McGraw faces a preliminary hearing on March 23.
