A passenger suffered a minor injury when an ambulance collided with a sedan on Monday evening at the intersection of Route 981 and Monastery Drive in Unity Township, according to state police.
State police at Greensburg report a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Joshua W. Ley, 31, of Latrobe was stopped at a red light on Monastery Drive facing east when a 2019 Ram MPV Cargo Van driven northbound on Route 981 by Crystal L. Krahnke, 34, of Manor proceeded through the intersection with its emergency lights and sirens activated around 6:13 p.m. Monday.
Police said Ley had received a green light and proceeded through the intersection without observing the ambulance which struck the Toyota in its passenger side.
Neither driver was injured and both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
A passenger in the Toyota, Travis R. Spohn, 35, of Connellsville, suffered a minor injury and was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for “suspected injuries and further care for a prior medical episode,” according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.