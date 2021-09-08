Derry area fire crews responded Tuesday night to a one-vehicle crash along Route 217 in Derry Township that sent a person to a local hospital.
Derry Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 of Bradenville Chief Mark Piantine said the accident, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. across from Barkley’s Derry King, resulted in a car crashing into a trailer.
Piantine said the one person was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He noted that the trailer had to be lifted up about 8 inches by firefighters in order to pull the car out.
Derry Borough fire crews also responded to the accident.
