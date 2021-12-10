One man was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center by helicopter following a head-on collision early Thursday morning in Derry Township, according to one volunteer fire department that assisted on the scene.
The Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department was just one of several stations that responded to the crash at 6:57 a.m. Thursday on Route 217 not far from Chef Dato’s Table.
According to first responders, firefighters had to extricate the seriously injured man who was trapped inside his vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries and was transported from the scene by ambulance.
The cause of the crash is unknown, but it is not believed to have been weather related. The investigation is continuing.
Other fire units assisting included Derry Area, Latrobe and Bradenville.
