One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Cherryhill Township, Indiana County, on Sunday.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. confirmed that 64-year-old Lynn Farabaugh of Loretto in Cambria County was killed in the crash that happened in the 2000 block of Route 553 in Penn Run.
According to the report, he was driving a tractor-trailer containing soybeans on Route 553 West when the trailer started to roll over at the intersection of North Harmony Road. The tractor hit a utility pole, two vehicles and damaged a mobile home.
Farabaugh had to be extricated by firefighters from Cherryhill Township, Clymer and Pine Township. Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department was also called in to set up a landing area for a medical helicopter. Overman pronounced him dead at the scene, and said his death was accidental due to blunt force trauma.
The county Hazmat team was also called in to help with cleanup at the crash scene.
One other person was injured, and that person was inside the mobile home. That person refused treatment.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gibbons Funeral Home in Ashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.