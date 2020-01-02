One person was transported to an area hospital for treatment following a house fire Tuesday afternoon near the Waterford area of Ligonier Township, according to Westmoreland County 911.
A fire was reported at 4:12 p.m. after starting in the basement of a home on Griffith Road. The blaze was quickly extinguished by members of the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 of Waterford, a dispatcher said.
The condition of the person injured in the fire was unavailable.
