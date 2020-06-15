One person was injured Saturday when a motorcycle and van collided at the intersection of Route 982 and Industrial Boulevard in Derry Township, according to Westmoreland County 911 dispatch reports.
The victim was transported by medical helicopter to an undisclosed hospital after the crash, which occurred around 2:45 p.m.
State police were investigating the crash but had not issued a report as of this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.