One was injured and airlifted to a hospital trauma center following an accident Saturday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Donegal, according to first responders.
According to reports, a truck went over an embankment at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of routes 130 and 381. First responders remained on scene for approximately an hour, including Ligonier and Saltlick Township firefighters. Police continue to investigate the accident.
