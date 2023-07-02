One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon on Gravel Hill Road in Ligonier Township.
Ligonier Valley Police were called to a residence on Gravel Hill Road, which is just off state Route 711 in Ligonier Township, around 3:50 p.m.
One person was killed but police are not identifying the person at this time.
The officers involved in the shooting were unharmed.
Westmoreland County Detectives are handling the investigation with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.
Ligonier Valley Police were originally called to the home for a domestic dispute, according to LVPD Chief Michael Matrunics.
Matrunics was at the scene along with police Sgt. James Friscarella and additional officers.
Gravel Hill Road was closed while police investigated. At least one home on the corner of Gravel Hill Road and Singer Way was cordoned off with tape as officers moved about the scene but was not believed to be the scene of the shooting.
The Waterford Volunteer Fire Department was called out to block off the road. Along with Westmoreland County Detectives and the PSP, officers from the Latrobe Police Department were also in the area.
