'On the Home Front' exhibit on display at Lincoln Highway Experience

In collaboration with the Bedford County Historical Society, the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is hosting a new exhibit, “On the Home Front,” in The Gantz Gallery of the Lincoln Highway Experience, 3435 Route 30 East, Unity Township.
Currently on display through Jan. 18, 2021, the “On the Home Front” exhibit focuses on the Civil War and Bedford County’s participation in the conflict using a number of storyboards and memorabilia.
Viewing this exhibit is included — as is use of an Audio Wand, a postcard with a postage stamp, a piece of pie and a cup of coffee — in the Lincoln Highway Experience admission fee.
Through Dec. 31, museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the last daily visitors admitted at 3 p.m. From January through March, the museum is open Monday through Friday. For more information and/or holiday hours, visit www.lhhc.org.
Varied thematic exhibits from along the 200-mile Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor will be featured every two months in The Gantz Gallery. Executive director Lauren Koker said the “On the Home Front” exhibit is an opportunity to share an earlier period of history that was a predecessor of the Lincoln Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.